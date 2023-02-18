National Bankshares Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.61.
EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
