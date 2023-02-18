Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,140.86

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $1,140.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00222823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00101799 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,525,934 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

