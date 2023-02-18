NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

Shares of NEOV stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. NeoVolta has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

