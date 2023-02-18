Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

