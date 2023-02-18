Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.