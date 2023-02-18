NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 655,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 120.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of NetApp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NetApp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.41 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

