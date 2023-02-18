Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.45 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NBH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.