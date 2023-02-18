Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.45 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

