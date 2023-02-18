Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 100,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 166,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

