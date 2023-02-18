Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Nevro Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE NVRO opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,598.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 39.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

