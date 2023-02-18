Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $29,587.58 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

