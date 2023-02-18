Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 2.9%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.00). Approximately 15,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 54,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.06).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.68. The company has a market cap of £75.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

