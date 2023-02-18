NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $446.42

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $609,485.29 and approximately $446.42 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00215283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01653361 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

