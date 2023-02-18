NFT Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $609,485.29 and approximately $446.42 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00216938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01616349 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $665.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

