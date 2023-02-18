Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Shares Down 6%

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 176,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 212,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

