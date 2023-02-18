North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOA. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

