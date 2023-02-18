Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.