Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Novavax worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 3,348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $10.02 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

