NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

DNOW opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

