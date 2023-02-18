Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 365 ($4.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.48) on Tuesday. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 295 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The company has a market capitalization of £182.56 million and a P/E ratio of 744.44.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

