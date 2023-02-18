Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nutrien also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.45-10.65 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.28.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

