NXM (NXM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89,002.30

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $53.38 or 0.00215921 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $352.02 million and approximately $89,002.30 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 53.38092784 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,100.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

