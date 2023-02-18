Oasis Network Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $432.91 million and approximately $64.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.70 or 0.06886374 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00057750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07753879 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $69,063,387.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

