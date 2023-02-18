Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,100 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NOV by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 180.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

