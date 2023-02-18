Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,800 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,180,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,219,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,687,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

About Earthstone Energy

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.