Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $773,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASYS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.50 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $133.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

