Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 647,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,966 shares of company stock worth $4,336,648 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

