Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 270,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.3 %

First Foundation Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.33 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $864.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

