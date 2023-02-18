Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,322,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,938,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,230,310 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $128.71 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

