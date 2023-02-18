Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

