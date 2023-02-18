Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.4 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

