Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Down 7.9 %

UFPI opened at $86.86 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

