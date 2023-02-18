Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Invests $695,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. CL King cut their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

Caleres Price Performance

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $25.95 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

