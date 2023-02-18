On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.83

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.83 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.40 ($2.08). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 206,733 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research raised On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £281.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Company Profile

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.14), for a total value of £22,987.36 ($27,904.05). In related news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 288,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £340,532.66 ($413,368.12). Also, insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.14), for a total value of £22,987.36 ($27,904.05). 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.