On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.83

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.83 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.40 ($2.08). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 206,733 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research raised On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of £281.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.75.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
