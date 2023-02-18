Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 12,061 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 404,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $3,172,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

