Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $404.65 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $309.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.59.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

