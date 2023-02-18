Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 10,229 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

