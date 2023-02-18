Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $75.97 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

