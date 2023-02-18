Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

