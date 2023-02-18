Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

PK stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 344.83%.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

