Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,097 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of GMED opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

