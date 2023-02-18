Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,166 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

