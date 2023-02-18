Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 142 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock valued at $31,006,799. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $351.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

