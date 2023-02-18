Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 3,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 34,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

About Ontrak

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.