Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DLR opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

