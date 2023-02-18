Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $293.66 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.