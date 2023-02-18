Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

