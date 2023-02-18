Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after buying an additional 298,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 261,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Shares of DFS opened at $111.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.