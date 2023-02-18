Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

