Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 36,516 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 194,053 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 996,974 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

