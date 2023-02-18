Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,250 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

FTNT stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

