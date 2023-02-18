Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.